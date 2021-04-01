TVS Motor domestic two-wheeler sales double to over 200,000 units in March

TVS Motor reported a 115 per cent growth in domestic two-wheeler sales which grew to 202,155 units in March 2021 from 94,103 units in March 2020.

Motorcycle sales were up 136 per cent at 157,294 units in this March, from 66,673 units a year ago. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 206 per cent, at 104,513 units (34,191 units).

Total two-wheeler sales were up 130 per cent at 307,437 units this March as against 133,988 units in March 2020.

The company's exports rose 138 per cent as it sold 119,422 units abroad in March 2021 as against 50,197 units a year ago.

Two-wheeler exports grew by 164 per cent at 105,282 units in March 2021 as against 39,885 units in March 2020. An increase in motorcycle sales in key international markets has significantly contributed to this achievement.





Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March".

"Along with our industry peers, we look forward to continue playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets. Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation,” said Venu.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 42% at 15,246 units in March 2021 as against 10,751 units in March 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020-21, two-wheeler sales rose 50%, from 590,000 units in the fourth quarter of FY20 to 887,000 units in the fourth quarter of FY21. Three-wheeler sales of the Company stod ay 43,000 units in the fourth quarter of FY20 as against 41,000 units in Q4 of FY21.