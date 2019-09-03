TVS Motor domestic two-wheeler sales fall 20%; three-wheeler sales up 11%

on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent drop in domestic two-wheeler sales during the month of August 2019 at 219,528 units from 275,688 units in August 2018. The total vehicle sales of the company in August 2019 declined by 15.3 per cent to 290,455 units as compared to 343,217 units in the same month last year despite growth in exports.

However, the company said that sales in August, 2019, were 4 per cent higher than the sales in July, 2019, at 279,465 units.

The company sold 109,393 units of motorcycles in August 2019 as against 131,743 units in August last year, a drop of 17 per cent. Total scooter sales of the company registered a decline of 13.7 per cent, to 109,272 units in August, 2019, as against sales of 126,676 units in August last year. The total two-wheeler sales fell 16.4 per cent, at 275,851 units in August 2019, as compared to 330,076 units in August last year.

Two-wheeler exports grew by 3.6 per cent increasing to 56,323 units in August 2019, as compared to 54,388 units exported during the same period last year. The company's total exports grew by 5.6 per cent to 69,702 units compared to 66,028 units in August, 2018.

Three-wheeler sales of the company grew 11.13 per cent to 14,604 units during August this year, compared to 13,141 units in the same month a year ago.