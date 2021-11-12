TVS Motor: First Indian two-wheeler maker in United Nations Global Compact

-
TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, announced on Friday that it has joined United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest sustainability initiative.
The company has become the first Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer to be a part of UN Global Compact, a voluntary initiative based on CEO commitments to implement universal sustainability principles. “As a part of the United Nations Global Compact, we will be further able to build on our efforts across the supply chain with access to the right tools and experts. We also look forward to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the wider development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.
All TVS Motor Company offices and operations globally, in India, Singapore, Indonesia, the UK, and Europe, will adhere to the commitment. This will also enable TVS Motor Company to access a wide range of tools and learn from the UN Global Compact expertise on this topic to take our sustainability efforts further. The company can extend the UN Global Compact to its other partners and vendors and bring them onboard as part of its effort in the future.
"The commitment to support UNGC Principles and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has encouraged socially responsible organisations across India to join the Global Compact initiative. We are delighted to welcome TVS Motor into the GCN India family and look forward to jointly pursuing goal-oriented initiatives towards the advancement of UN Global Compact’s mandates and achievement of SDGs,” said Subhash Kumar, President, UN-GCNI and Chairman of ONGC.
The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative globally, with more than 14,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories in over 160 countries and more than 70 Local Networks. Currently, UN Global Compact has around 400 participating organisations in India from various industries. TVS Motor Company will now support the principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.
