TVS Motor joins the list of auto firms with zero domestic sales in April

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor has posted zero sales in the domestic market for the month of April, in a performance driven largely by the nationwide lockdown.

However, the company was able to export 8,134 two-wheelers and 1,506 three-wheelers, following resumption of operations at Chennai Port. The vehicles had formed part of the company's March stocks.

"TVS Motor Company is gearing up to restart operations as per state guidelines and is undertaking strong measures to safeguard the health of the employees. We are optimistic about the potential demand for personal mobility once things normalise," the company said in an announcement today.

Rhe Company’s plants have been closed since March 23, in compliance with the Government of India guidelines.

Maruti Suzuki, Skoda Auto and MG Motor were some of the firms that had earlier reported zero domestic sales for the month of April.