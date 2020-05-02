Mystery continues around Prashant Kishor's travel to Kolkata amid lockdown

Mysterious flight



Mystery continues to surround political strategist Prashant Kishor’s travel to Kolkata in the middle of a Supposedly, West Bengal chief minister asked him to come to Kolkata for a discussion(though why his physical presence should have been required when there are millions of ways in which people can talk to each other virtually, is also a matter of mystery). Neither Kishor nor the CM has confirmed or denied that he took a cargo plane. How did he travel then? In a Pushpak Viman, maybe?

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was recently in news for attending several parties in Lucknow after returning from London via Mumbai and then being tested positive for Covid-19, is now facing the wheels of the slow-grinding mill of Indian bureaucracy.



As she did not self-isolate after returning from the UK amid the pandemic, an FIR was lodged against her in March.The Uttar Pradesh government has by now completed one round of questioning the singer at her Lucknow home, which involved 40 questions. The is likely to make an example of her — which would mean that more rounds of questioning followed by a possible trial.

Now, realising she might be in hot water, Kapoor has offered to donate her plasma to researchers who are trying to find a cure for the disease. It is to be noted the Baby doll singer was recently discharged from hospital after recovering from the Covid-19.

