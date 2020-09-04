TVS Motor looks to gain speed in performance bike market despite Covid-19

In 1982, TVS Motor began its journey on the road to becoming a premium two-wheeler company by launching a racing team. But it gained momentum only in 2005 with the 150 cc performance bike TVS Apache.

Since then, it has steadily accelerated this premium drive with the recently-acquired British legacy brand Norton and a high-end 200 cc brand called Zeppelin on the launch pad. The pandemic-induced downturn will not change this strategy, the company says. “Premiumisation,” to use marketing jargon, has been a buzzword at TVS over the past decade against the backdrop of rising ...