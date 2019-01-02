TVS Motor registers 4% growth in two-wheeler sales in December

Company has registered a four per cent growth in two-wheeler sales during the month of December 2018 at 258,709 units as compared with 247,591 untis, a year ago.

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 1 per cent from 207,739 units in December 2017 to 209,906 units in December 2018.

Scooter sales grew by 9 per cent from 83,638 in December 2017 to 91,480 units in December 2018. Motorcycle sales grew by 13 per cent with sales increasing from 95,246 units in December 2017 to 107,189 units in December 2018.

Company's total exports grew by 26 per cent from 47,818 units registered in the month of December 2017 to 60,262 units in December 2018. Two-wheeler exports grew by 22 per cent increasing from 39,852 units in December 2017 to 48,803 units in December 2018.

Three-wheeler of the company grew by 37 per cent increasing from 9,279 units in December 2017 to 12,686 units registered in December 2018.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 19 per cent increasing from 799,000 units in the third quarter of the previous year to 950,000 units in the third quarter of the current year. Sales of three-wheelers of the company grew by 47 per cent from 27,000 units in the third quarter of the previous year to 40,000 units in the third quarter of the current year.