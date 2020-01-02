TVS Motor reports 25% drop in domestic two-wheeler sales in December

Company reported a 25 per cent drop in domestic two-wheeler sales during the month of December, 2019, to 1,57,244 units from 2,09,906 units in December 2018.

Total two-wheeler sales were down by 16.66 per cent to 215,619 units in December 2019 as against sales of 258,709 units in December 2018.

Motorcycles registered sales of 93,697 units in December 2019 as against sales of 107,189 units in December 2018, a drop of 12.59 per cent.

Scooter sales were down by 18.32 per cent to 74,716 units in December 2019 as against sales of 91,480 units in December 2018.

Exports

The company's total exports grew by 22% from 60,262 units registered in the month of December 2018 to 73,512 units in December 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 20%, increasing from 48,803 units in December 2018 to 58,375 units in December last year.

Three-Wheelers

Three-wheeler sales of the company grew 26%, increasing from 12,686 units in December 2018 to 15,952 units registered in December last year.