TVS Motor's Q2 net profit sees marginal decline; total income rises 22%

Automobile manufacturer has posted a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 2.11 billion during the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19), as against Rs 2.13 billion during the same quarter last year (Q2FY18). The total income, however, registered a growth of 21.9 per cent during the quarter at Rs 49.94 billion compared to Rs 40.98 billion during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said that the for the quarter ended September 2018 stood at Rs 4.28 billion compared to Rs 3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, a growth of 18.1 per cent.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the overall of the Company including exports grew by 13.6 per cent to 1.05 million units from 0.92 million units in the second quarter of the previous financial year. Motorcycle sales grew by 14.9 per cent to 0.42 million units in the quarter ended September 2018 from 0.36 million units registered during the same quarter last year.

Scooter sales of the Company grew by 18.2 per cent to 0.39 million units in the quarter ended September 2018 from 0.33 million units in the corresponding quarter last year. The total export of the Company grew by 35.2 per cent to 0.19 million units during the quarter ended September 2018 from 0.15 million units in the second quarter of the financial year 2018.

Total three-wheelers sales grew by 57.4 per cent to 40,000 units during the quarter ended September 2018 from 25,000 units in the same quarter last year.