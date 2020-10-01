TVS Motor's two wheeler sales rise by 4% to 313,332 units in September

saw the sales of rise by 4 per cent to 313,332 units in September 2020 compared to the 300,793 units sold in September 2019.

Domestic dropped marginally to 241,762 units in September 2020 as against 243,047 units in September 2019.

While, the company sold 139,698 motorcycles in September 2020 compared to the 123,918 units sold in September 2019, the sales of scooters fell to 103,877 units in September 2020 as against 118,612 units in same period last year.

Overall, the Company sold 327,692 units in September 2020 as against 315,796 units in September 2019.

ALSO READ: TVS Motor expands ops in Colombia, announces partnership with Auteco SAS

Production during September was much higher despite continued challenges in the supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the company.

The company's total exports grew by 19% to 85,163 units in the month of September 2020 as against 71,569 units in September 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 24% to 71,570 units in September 2020 as against 57,746 units in the same period last year.