TVS Motor sales dip marginally in May, exports put up a good show

has registered a marginal decline in sales for the month of May 2019, with 307,106 units sold compared with 309,865 units in the same month last year.

Total were down 1.28 per cent at 294,326 units in May 2019, from 298,135 units in the corresponding monthh last year. Domestic declined 3.83 per cent to 236,807 units from 246,231 units same period last year.

Motorcycle sales grew by 12.7 per cent to 142,787 units from 126,711 units in the same month of previous year. Scooter sales also grew by 2 per cent at 98,202 units from 95,879 units in May, 2018. The company did not release aales figures for mopeds.

The company's total exports grew by 11.4 per cent to 69,319 units in May 2019, from 62,218 units during the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports grew by 10.8 per cent to 57,519 units during May, this year, compared to 51,904 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 8.95 per cent to 12,780 units as compared to 11,730 units same month last year.