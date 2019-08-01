TVS Motor two-wheeler sales down 13.7% in July, three-wheeler sales up 3%

posted a decline of 13 per cent in sales during July at 2,79,465 units, down from 3,21,179 units sold during same month last year. Domestic sales and exports, except three-wheelers, registered a decline during the month compared to the performance during the year-ago period.

Total two-wheeler sales declined 13.7 per cent to 2,65,679 units in July from 3,07,856 units in the corresponding period last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales plummetted 15.7 per cent to 2,08,489 units from 2,47,382 units in the year ago period.

declined by 10.9 per cent to 1,08,210 units compared to 1,21,434 units during the corresponding month last year. Scooter sales dropped by 11.6 per cent to 1,05,199 units as against 1,18,996 units in July, last year.

Total exports saw a decline of 3.1 per cent to 69,994 units, as against sales of 72,242 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports fell 5.4 per cent to 57,190 units in July, 2019, as against 60474 units in July, 2018.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 3 per cent to 13,786 units during the period, as compared to 13,323 units in July, last year.