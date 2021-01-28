TVS owned-Norton Motorcycles invests in new factory headquarters in UK

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor looks to gain speed in performance bike market despite Covid-19
TVS premium motorcycle brand Apache reaches 4 million global sales
Explained: How the iconic motorcycle Royal Enfield is getting personal
TVS Motor launches Bluetooth-enabled scooter inspired by Avengers movies
TVS Motor infuses additional Rs 30 cr in Ultraviolette Automotive
-
Norton Motorcycle, owned by TVS Motor, has announced that it is moving to a new headquarters and shifting its production site to Solihull, West Midlands in the UK.
The company will open the facility following a multi-million pound investment by Norton’s Indian parent company, TVS Motor Company. It will be the most advanced manufacturing facility in the 122-year-old motorcycle brand’s history.
The new manufacturing facility will use modern-day, quality-assured production processes. Skilled technicians will deploy bespoke bike building techniques and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment to ensure all bikes are built with great precision and quality. Norton will resume production of the Commando Classic model at the Solihull site, building a limited quality to honour customers that had ordered and paid for a deposit on these bikes. Production of the V4SS will commence soon and the full opening of the facility is expected in Q1 2021.
Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors, said: “The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles. The opening of this state-of-the-art facility will create the foundations for a sustainable long-term future of Norton. The new bikes will meet the world class standards our customers expect.
“(The year) 2020 has been a tough year for the world but we are excited to be moving into our new home and we are delighted this has been created by the Norton and TVS teams in just 9 months. This new facility underpinned by strong quality processes will produce bikes truly worthy of the illustrious Norton brand and take it into the future. We are setting out to create a future for the company, our employees, our customers and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations and enable Norton to once again become the real force its history deserves," he said.
Last year, TVS Motor announced the acquisition of Britain’s most iconic sporting motorcycle, Norton, in an all-cash deal for a consideration of GBP16 million.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU