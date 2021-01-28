TVS owned-Norton Motorcycles invests in new factory headquarters in UK

Norton Motorcycle, owned by TVS Motor, has announced that it is moving to a new headquarters and shifting its production site to Solihull, West Midlands in the

The company will open the facility following a multi-million pound investment by Norton’s Indian parent company, Company. It will be the most advanced manufacturing facility in the 122-year-old motorcycle brand’s history.

The new manufacturing facility will use modern-day, quality-assured production processes. Skilled technicians will deploy bespoke bike building techniques and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment to ensure all bikes are built with great precision and quality. Norton will resume production of the Commando Classic model at the Solihull site, building a limited quality to honour customers that had ordered and paid for a deposit on these bikes. Production of the V4SS will commence soon and the full opening of the facility is expected in Q1 2021.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors, said: “The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles. The opening of this state-of-the-art facility will create the foundations for a sustainable long-term future of Norton. The new bikes will meet the world class standards our customers expect.

“(The year) 2020 has been a tough year for the world but we are excited to be moving into our new home and we are delighted this has been created by the Norton and TVS teams in just 9 months. This new facility underpinned by strong quality processes will produce bikes truly worthy of the illustrious Norton brand and take it into the future. We are setting out to create a future for the company, our employees, our customers and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations and enable Norton to once again become the real force its history deserves," he said.

Last year, announced the acquisition of Britain’s most iconic sporting motorcycle, Norton, in an all-cash deal for a consideration of GBP16 million.