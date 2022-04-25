TVS Racing, Petronas join hands to launch co-branded lubricant oil

After becoming the technical partner of the Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team and making strides in MotoGP through Sepang Racing Team, Malaysian oil and gas giant has joined hands with TVS Motor Company's TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team.

As part of the tie up, TVS Racing has been rechristened Petronas-TVS Racing and both the players have launched co-branded lubricant oil targeting premium customers. The company said that the tie up will only be targeting the domestic market now.

“Petronas has been at the forefront of motorsports for a quarter of a century. As part of this partnership, Petronas will be providing TVS Racing team special racing oils that will help in improving performance of the bikes. This will help in elevating TVS performance,” said KN Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer of . Factory-backed racing teams are those sponsored by a vehicle manufacturer in official competitions.

The Malaysian giant will also supply its high-performance engine oil, Petronas Sprinta to the team who will participate in road-racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing, including the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). Rebranded as Petronas TVS Racing Team, the outfit will don a new livery as part of the alliance effective this season.

“Petronas continues to make headway across the value chain in India. Amongst the examples of a significant portfolio, enhancements include supplying LPG through IndianOil Petronas Pvt.

Ltd. (IPPL), provision of rooftop solar panels via AmPlus Energy. Today, we seal a stronger partnership with one of India’s most respected OEM, TVS Motor Company, with the Petronas TVS Racing Team launch,” said Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and chief executive officer of Downstream Petronas. “Petronas lubricants have a solid track record in global motorsport events, and we are proud to support TVS Racing’s ambitions,” Hamzah added.

It was in 2010 that Petronas became the title and technical partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. The company entered into MotoGP through Petronas Sepang Racing Team in 2019. In 2020, Petronas also became the official fuel provider for the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships.

The said that the new brand – Petronas TVS Tru4 RacePro -- will be available for consumers in the high street market across India from May 2022. “The Petronas TVS Tru4 Race Pro engine oil is formulated with the same premium additive technology as the one used by the Petronas-TVS Racing team. This is so that TVS consumers can experience the same superior performance in their bikes,” said Giuseppe Pedretti, Regional Managing Director, PETRONAS Lubricants International.

“TVS Racing has been a prominent force in Indian Motorsports for over four decades. We are immensely committed to motor racing in the country and have been continuously working towards growing the interest and enthusiasm for the sport here. Our partnership with PETRONAS is a testimony of this,” said Meghashyam L Dighole, Vice President, New Product Development, .