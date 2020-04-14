TVS SCC launches Corona Kavach, to focus on 90-day plan to combat lockdown

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCC), part of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, said that it is focusing on a 90-day plan to combat the national due to The company also said that it has managed to get six customers during the period.

After announcing the launch of Corona Kavach, a PPE kit, Ravi Vishwanathan, joint managing director, TVS SCC said, "the 90-day plan will make sure that as an organisation the company remains agile and stays closer to its customers, ecosystem, pays more attention to its employees so that it will have the ability to bounce back very quickly and be very transparent to its stakeholders."

"The company, of course, will conserve cash and put its capital to the best possible use but in the 90 days, it will invest significantly in technology that will enable the company to emerge much stronger. This 90 days will make TVS SCS a pivot player and will make them become a superior technology player from a strong technology player," said Vishwanathan.

In fact, by staying closer to the ecosystem it has enabled TVS SCS to sign up six new customers in the last 4 weeks from industries that it did not present earlier, added R Shankar, CEO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, India.





“During this critical period, we are proactively reaching out to organisations who are dealing with food, drug, and other essential commodities to be able to meet their immediate logistics demands including transportation. We are leveraging our technology-enabled control tower’s assistance to monitor and manage vehicles for inter and intrastate movements with the least hurdles," he added.

Besides, the 'Corona Kavach’ – a PPE kit that instills confidence in drivers and others in the entire ecosystem would be able to ensure safety and provide the most critical service to customers across the length and breadth of the country without any interruption.

He added, TVS SCS deploys over 1000 ‘Corona Warriors’ to manage the movement of essential goods and services during the The company leveraging its technology strength the firm is actively engaged with customers dealing in essential goods for their end-to-end logistics requirements.



The company is currently operating from 65 locations across the country (covering almost every State) and has deployed over 1,000 ‘Corona Warriors’ (employees and drivers engaged in the lockdown time) supporting the logistics activities.

TVS SCS is already working with the Government of Karnataka in managing health care equipment services and spares- in all Primary Health Centers, Community Health Centers, Taluk, District and Government Hospitals. This covers critical healthcare equipment including ICU equipment and ventilators. The company is also closely engaging with other state governments and private health care organizations to replicate these services. TVS SCS is also closely working with organisations for importing the PPE kits into India that are required by the healthcare sector as well as the organisations who are procuring these in large numbers.