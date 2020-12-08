TVS Srichakra to invest Rs 1,000 cr to ramp up capacity at two facilities

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor launches new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, priced at Rs 1.31 lakh
Tyre stks in focus; JK Tyre, TVS Srichakra gain up to 10% in a weak market
TVS Motor launches Bluetooth-enabled scooter inspired by Avengers movies
TVS will grow faster than industry both in domestic and global markets: CEO
Market is opening up gradually, Q2 looks much better: TVS Motor Chairman
-
TVS Srichakra Ltd, part of the $8.5 billion TVS Group and a leading tyre maker will invest around Rs 1,000 crore to ramp up manufacturing at its Madurai and Pantnagar plants. The proposed investment will be made over a three-year period.
The investment, when fully made, will result in an increase in two- and three-wheeler tyre capacity by 25-30% and doubling of off-highway tyre capacity from current levels. The investment is planned to be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals.
The Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Pantnagar ( Uttarakhand) facilities have a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design center in Milan, Italy, supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra’s products are available in over 85 countries across the world.
TVS Srichakra is India’s leading two- and three-wheeler tyre manufacturer. The company supplies tyres to a majority of two- and three-wheeler manufacturers in India, apart from having a significant presence in the domestic aftermarket.
The expansion programme being undertaken will focus on setting up additional capacities in this space to cater to growing demand across its customer base – both domestically and globally. Included in this investment, is a plan to enhance capacities in the company’s pioneering range of radial tyres and other premium products.
S Ravichandran, director, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “With a wide distribution network in India, growing international presence and the building of state-of-the-art capabilities in R&D and product development, we are further strengthening our manufacturing capabilities to cater to the growing demand in India and abroad. We believe that this capital outlay will enable TVS Eurogrip to further its growth aspirations and help strengthen its partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and create new benchmarks in the replacement and global markets. This investment reflects our fullest confidence in India’s recovery and its prospects in the medium to long-term and is our contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU