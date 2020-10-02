TVS Supply Chain set to launch Rs 1,100-crore warehousing venture

-
ALSO READ
TVS SCS launches Corona Kavach, to focus on 90-day plan to combat lockdown
TVS Motor's two wheeler sales rise by 4% to 313,332 units in September
Reliance-Future deal: Lenders, vendors await the fate of their dues
Logistics SaaS startup Fareye raises $25 million from M12 Ventures, others
TVS Motor Q4 preview: Profit may halve, revenue seen declining over 20%
-
TVS Supply Chain Solutions, earlier known as TVS Logistics Services, is looking to launch a new warehousing venture, said a source in the know, with an investment of $150 million (Rs 1,100 crore).
The UK government’s investment arm CDC is pumping in $50 million (Rs 369 crore), said sources. The venture is expected to be launched this month.
“The venture will focus on building modern warehouses on the outskirts of large industrial clusters such as Chennai, Pune and so on,” sources said, adding that it would also focus on tapping growing the footprint of e-commerce ventures in the country.
Though the exact area the venture is planning to build is not known, experts said with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore, a developer can build around nine million square feet, given the cost of construction comes to around Rs 1,500 per sq ft and land cost comes around Rs 2 crore per acre. TVS did not offer any comment. When contacted, a CDC spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment on deal speculation”.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions is one of the largest warehousing companies with over 300 strategically located warehouses covering over 10 million sq ft of area in 29 states and UTs, its website said.
Rituraj Verma, partner at Nisus Finance Services, said investor interest in warehousing has spiked because of the sector’s relative resilience to Covid-19 and huge inflows projected to be coming into Reliance Jio and Tata group’s “super app”.
“We expect consolidation in the sector and new money coming into the sector for existing players to the tune of $ 1-2 billion in the next few months. The prices for land are, therefore, likely to increase significantly and will be matched with increased rentals in specific clusters. We are also seeing significant interest in pre-leased warehouses at attractive yields providing existing players with an opportunity to cash in on their investments in the recent past,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU