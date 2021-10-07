Twin Health raises $140 mn in Series C round from Sequoia Capital, others

Twin Health, makers of the Whole-Body Digital Twin precision health technology, raised $140 million (Rs 1,000 crore) in Series C The will help the firm scale its presence in India and the US.

The round saw investments from India, ICONIQ Growth, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, LTS Investments, Helena and Sofina.

"Our Whole Body Digital Twin lives alongside you – giving you a view into your beautifully complex biology, continuously learning about your metabolism and telling you what you can do to improve your health in the moment,” said Jahangir Mohammed, Founder and CEO of Twin Health.

Founded in 2018, Twin Health uses technology such as IoT, AI and ML to address chronic metabolic diseases, including type-2 diabetes.

India has over 70 million people suffering from Type-2 diabetes, the second highest in the world. By 2045, this is expected to grow to 134 million people.

Twin Health’s clinical research team is conducting the world’s first randomized controlled trial (RCT) for reversing chronic metabolic disease using digital twin technology. Early RCT data were recently presented and published in the American Diabetes Association’s Diabetes journal, with first of its kind health outcomes.

“Jahangir’s bold vision to reverse chronic metabolic diseases in a personalised way will pioneer a new wave of healthtech innovations for India and the world.” said Mohit Bhatnagar, MD, Sequoia India.