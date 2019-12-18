Twist in corporate drama: Tata's financial shape worse than in FY15, FY91

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT's) decision restore as chairman has created a leadership vacuum at the group and its key operating The leadership turmoil couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Tatas, as the group’s key operating are facing one of their worst financial crisis in nearly three decades deepened by economic slowdown.

The group's financial shape is worse than either in FY15 — the last year of Cyrus Mistry's chairmanship — or in financial year 1990-91 (FY91), when the economy was in the middle of its worst economic crisis since Independence. Tata listed firms reported a sub-par return on equity (RoE) of 7 per cent in FY19 against 18.3 per cent in FY15 and 17.9 per cent in FY91. The return on capital employed deteriorated from 17.5 per cent in FY91 to 15 per cent in FY15 and 9.1 per cent in FY19.

The sources in the group, however, say it won’t be fair to look at the group without two of its best performers. “Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Titan are an integral part of a very diversified conglomerate and, as such, the group finances and its performance should be looked in its entirety,” said a senior executive. The executive said being a highly diversified group not all firms and industries perform well all the times.

The analysis is based on the annual audited consolidated finances of all listed firms for the respective financial years. For example, the sample for FY91 includes 33 firms, many of which have been sold by the group since. Such firms include ACC, Goodlass Nerolac, Merind, TOMCO and Lakme, which subsequently became Trent. Excluding and Titan, the group companies' combined market capitalisation is now lower than the gross debt on their books. For example, the group listed (excluding and Titan) had a combined market capitalisation of Rs 2.4 trillion at the end of FY19 against combined gross debt of Rs 2.91 trillion. Tata Power Company, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel are the worst culprits in this regard.

The group financial ratios look much worse if we exclude the numbers of TCS, the group's most profitable and valuable firm. Together with Titan Company, accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the combined market capitalisation of Tata listed firm at the end of March.

Excluding the profits of TCS, the group companies together reported a net loss of Rs 13,000 crore in FY19 — the first loss at the group level in nearly three-decades.

The group's balance sheet ratio also looks shaky if we exclude TCS' contribution, which is debt free and but accounts for nearly a third of the combined net worth or shareholder’s equity of the group. Netting out TCS, the Tata listed companies' combined gross debt to equity or leverage ratio ballooned to 1.7 times at the end FY19 against 1.1 times at the end of FY91. In the same period, the group companies’ debt servicing ability deteriorated, as interest liability grew faster than operating profits. As a result, the interest coverage ratio declined to 2.5 times during FY19 from 4.2 times at the end of FY15 and 3.5 times at the end of FY91.

In past four years since the ouster of Mistry, the group companies' (excluding TCS) combined interest liability grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7 per cent to cross Rs 20,000 crore last financial year. In the same period, operating profit or Ebitda shrunk at a CAGR of 6.4 per cent to decline to Rs 50,900 crore in FY19 from around Rs 66,300 crore in FY15. Analysts say that the biggest worry for the Tata’s top management is the growing gap between the financial liabilities of the group's key cash guzzlers — Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Power, and their market capitalisation. This, they say, indicates market’s dim view about these companies’ ability to create shareholder value.