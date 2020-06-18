Twitter for iOS gets 'Voice Tweet' feature: How to add voice notes to tweet

has been testing several new features, and the new one to join the list is the voice notes feature, which allows its users to tweet voice messages. The feature is currently available to a limited group of people on for iOS platform, and it will be available for everyone on iOS in the coming weeks.

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike,” said in an official blogpost.

“...we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice. We can’t wait to see how people will use this to make their voices heard and add to the public conversation,” the blogpost added.

How the voice tweet feature works:

Voice tweets are not different from text tweets. To start, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. You will see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom – tap this to record your voice.

Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. However, once you reach the time limit for a tweet, a new voice tweet starts automatically and creates a thread. Once done, tap the ‘Done’ button visible on the top right corner to end the recording and go back to the composer screen to publish voice tweets.

People will see your voice Tweet appear on their timeline alongside other Tweets. To listen, tap the image. On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll. You can also keep listening while doing other things on your phone or on the go.