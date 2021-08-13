Twitter India's MD Manish Maheshwari to move to US in a new role

-
Manish Maheshwari, the India managing director of Twitter, will be moving to the US in a new role.
“Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter,” tweeted Twitter Japan Vice President Yu Sasamoto on Friday.
Maheshwari has updated his Twitter bio to say, “Business @TwitterIndia. Not in charge of content, which is managed by Twitter Inc.”
This is followed by contact details of Twitter’s India-based grievance officer.
Twitter confirmed the move, and said Maheshwari will be based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry.
Twitter was involved in a very public face off with the Indian government over a host of issues ranging from refusing to takedown some content in the beginning of the year, to not fully complying with rules framed for social media companies.
Maheshwari had been named in at least three police complaints, ranging from showing an incorrect map of India to a video of alleged communal violence going viral, one of which even led to him filing a caveat in the Supreme Court.
In July, the Karnataka High Court quashed the notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police, related to the first information report against Maheshwari.
Before Twitter, he has worked at organisations such as Procter & Gamble, McKinsey & Co. He also co-founded a mobile technology start-up txtWeb, which was incubated within American software firm Intuit.
