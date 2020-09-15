Ludhiana tweeted about romance; Mumbai got nostalgic in 2019: Twitter

Twiiter on themes like "doing good deeds", humour and nostalgia gave Indians joy in 2019 before the pandemic, said the social media company on Tuesday.



India said its Conversation Replay study focusedg on "top joyful conversations" on the service around the same time last year, to look back and rejoice moments, when there was no work from home lifestyle or social distancing norms.



According to the study, the ten most talked about themes included, animals, celebration, celebrity content, doing good deeds, family, food, humour, nostalgia, romance and sports.

While southern cities such as Ernakulam, Hyderabad and Chennai led across themes of sports, food, celebration, celebrity content, and humour, Ludhiana tweeted the most about romance, followed by Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Raipur led around animals.

Bhubaneswar had the most conversations around family and doing good deeds, whereas Mumbai led conversations on nostalgia, the survey said.

Using Quilt.AI, analysed the conversations, studying 850,000 tweets across 22 cities in India between September to November 2019, over a 100-day framework.

"With Conversation Replay, we intend to throwback to those vibrant conversations, across varied themes of joy from diverse parts of India," said Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, India.





"Sharing these conversations is our way of giving Indians a moment of happiness and reminding them that little pleasures lead to joy," said Maheshwari.

