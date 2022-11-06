JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter losing $4 million a day, India revenue a small percentage

The microblogging site's business in the country has managed to make a profit for the past seven fiscal years

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

Sourabh Lele & Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Elon Musk, owner and CEO, Twitter, arrives at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in Manhattan on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk, owner and CEO, Twitter, arrives at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in Manhattan on Friday | Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, has defended the mass layoffs in the company, saying the microblogging site was losing $4 million a day. When it comes to India, Twitter's business, which remains minuscule compared with global operations, has managed to make a profit for the past seven fiscal years.

