Twitter testing new safety feature to block accounts using foul language

is testing a new feature called Safety Mode that will allow users to temporarily block accounts for seven days, aimed at reducing disruptive interactions.

The Safety Mode is a feature that temporarily blocks accounts for seven days for using potentially foul language such as insults or hateful remarks, or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions.

"Starting today, we’re rolling out this safety feature to a small feedback group on iOS, Android, and com, beginning with accounts that have English-language settings enabled," said Jarrod Doherty, Senior Product Manager at in a post on Wednesday.

He further said: "Safety Mode is a feature that temporarily blocks accounts for seven days for using potentially harmful language — such as insults or hateful remarks — or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions. When the feature is turned on in your Settings, our systems will assess the likelihood of a negative engagement by considering both the Tweet’s content and the relationship between the Tweet author and replier. Our technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts you follow or frequently interact with will not be autoblocked."

This means Tweets found by the microblogging platform's technology to be harmful or uninvited will be autoblocked. This implies that that such profiles will temporarily be unable to follow an account, see their Tweets, or send them Direct Messages.

Twitter consulted its partners with expertise in online safety, mental health, and human rights, including members of its Trust and Safety Council to build this feature.

"Their feedback influenced adjustments to make Safety Mode easier to use and helped us think through ways to address the potential manipulation of our technology. These trusted partners also played an important role in nominating Twitter account owners to join the feedback group, prioritizing people from marginalized communities and female journalists," said Doherty.

“As members of the Trust & Safety Council, we provided feedback on Safety Mode to ensure it entails mitigations that protect counter-speech while also addressing online harassment towards women and journalists. Safety Mode is another step in the right direction towards making Twitter a safe place to participate in the public conversation without fear of abuse,” said Article 19, a human rights organization that champions digital rights and equality.