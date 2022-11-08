JUST IN
Business Standard

Two Indian companies pick up over 26% but less than 51% stake in ISMC

Next Orbit director refuses to divulge names though talks were reportedly on with HCL, Reliance Industries

Next Orbit Ventures | semiconductor | public sector undertakings

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

SMC, a consortium led by Mumbai-based investment company Next Orbit, one of the three players to have applied to the government for setting up a fabrication plant, has rejigged its shareholding structure. It will now include two Indian companies, which will have more than 26 per cent but less than 51 per cent stake in the venture.

Read our full coverage on Next Orbit Ventures

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:55 IST

