Two-wheeler makers gear up to BS-VI norms, speed up vehicle launch

With just two months to go for the March 31 deadline to switch over to BS-VI norms, have started launching vehicles complied with the new emission norms.

The new norm will come into effect from April 1, 2020, following which all new vehicles should be BS-VI.

Jinesh Gandhi, Deputy Head of Research & Auto Analyst, Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal said that, "We expect cost inflation of between 7-15% across 2W segments. However, price increase at customer will depend on the OEM’s strategy of magnitude to cost pass through".

Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has launched two new BS-VI motorcycles in quick succession. First was Splendor iSmart BS-VI, followed by HF Deluxe commuter motorcycle. Company claims it will be country's first entry-level motorcycle to be BS-VI compliant in two variant.

Prices range from Rs 55,925 to Rs 57,250 ex-showroom, around Rs 8,500 more expensive than its BS-IV counterpart, variant-for-variant. Company claims the Xsens technology-powered vehicle offers nine per cent improved fuel efficiency.

Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director – Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp, earlier said that final leg of the transition phase and key products are being transitioned now to ensure smooth ramp-up. BS-IV inventories are low and will not be replenished going forward and slew of BS-VI products will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Last month, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched Activa 125 BS-VI and 125cc motorcycle SP 125 have crossed 60,000 units’ dispatch, even as both these BS-VI models are moving fast towards all-India availability at its network. Price ranges from Rs 66,035-to 74,490 as against Rs 61,650-67,490.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing,Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "crossing 60,000 units’ landmark a quarter before the BS-VI March 2020 deadline, even as we are yet to complete the all India market availability; is a testimony of Indian customers’ confidence on Honda in the BS-VI era.”



Suzuki Motorcycle recently started retailing its new Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI complaint at Rs 64,800-Rs 69,500 as against Rs 59,013 to Rs 63,582.

Yamaha has updated the next-gen scooters Fascino and the Ray ZR with bigger, BS-VI compliant 125cc engines.

TVS Motor has launched RTR 4V series, the 160 and 200 and top variant of its scooter brand Jupiter Classic with BSVI compliance. Price difference range from Rs 2,444 to Rs 9,450 for Apache, while Jupiter would cost Rs 8,000 more under BSVI.

New Royal Enfield’s BS VI-compliant Classic 350 priced at Rs 165,000 (ex-showroom), up by Rs 19,024 compared to BS IV Classic 350, base model.

It will be the first motorcycle under the company's unit construction engine (UCE) platform to transition to the new regulatory emission norm. While the Classic 350 dual channel ABS is the first motorcycle to transition to new regulatory emission norms, other motorcycles in the portfolio will be BS VI compliant by March 31, 2020, says Royal Enfield.