Hero MotoCorp launches first BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart at Rs 64,900

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched its first BS-VI compliant motorcycle, the new Splendor iSmart, priced at Rs 64,900.

The motorcycle, which has 110cc fuel injection engine that delivers power of 9 BHP, also provides added punch with higher torque along with a higher fuel efficiency from the previous generation, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"This is the first BS-VI compliant motorcycle homologated in the country with a new engine family, and a new chassis design, completely designed and developed at our Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur," Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said.

This marks the commencement of the transition of Hero MotoCorp's product range to BS-VI norms, Le Masson added.

Hero MotoCorp Head Sales, After Sales and Parts Sanjay Bhan said, the new Splendor iSmart will be made available in a phased manner across the country as the company steadily ramp-up production.

"The launch plan for our BS-VI products has been strategically developed keeping in mind the interest of our customers and the demographic dynamics of the market," he said.

Bhan further said, "The price of this motorcycle is a directional guidance of the price points of our upcoming BS-VI vehicles, which will be launched sequentially in the coming months.