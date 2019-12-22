Uber developing India as main engineering hub, to increase tech staff

is prepping India as its main engineering hub outside of headquarters in San Francisco, a move that may precede more investment in the country.

Several core technology functions like maps intelligence and algorithms for rider and driver matching, used across the globe, are being driven out of its India office, at locations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Further, the company plans to increase the technical staff, which also includes product managers and designers, to 1,000 from about 600 presently, said Apurva Dalal, director engineering, India, and site lead for Bengaluru.

“By the end of 2020 we will be 1,000 plus and will be, between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the biggest center for outside of headquarters in San Francisco,” said Dalal, who joined Uber in 2016 to lead the Bengaluru center.

India tech leadership includes Naga Kasu, the site director for Hyderabad centre, and Vidhya Duthaluru, who heads the customer obsession team. Together, teams here work on riders, marketplace, maps, data analytics, payments and customer obsession.

India’s importance as a key market, not only from a business but also technology point of view, is amply stated, and comes after Uber sold its business Southeast Asia and China.

Chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi has come down twice over the last two years, while the India unit received investment of Rs 4,306 crore this year alone.

Uber’s business grew 31 per cent to $345 million in Asia Pacific, the second highest after the US and Canada.

“Our CEO is bullish behind us and we see India as a key leverage and part of the technical vision for Uber,” said Dalal.

“He asked us how can we grow faster? I want to move things faster and have a lot of research and development happening out of India,” Dalal said, adding that Khosrowshahi also met other mobility start-ups, including Yulu.

The plan to scale up India engineering comes at time of global re-organisation at Uber, since its initial public offering in May. In October, Uber let got 350 staff globally, including some in India, which was the company’s third such retrenchment exercise this year.

Uber had 26,799 employees globally as of June 2019, and India headcount is estimated at 2,600. Uber also created a new India entity Uber Systems Pvt Ltd, which is owned by Uber BV and Uber International BV, based in Netherlands.

Uber has multiple service lines including food delivery, ride-share, payments, and two-wheeler taxi, all of which are supported by engineers in India. Like cash payments, which was pioneered in India, Uber is looking at how more such innovations developed in India can be used in other emerging markets.

Uber recently launched a bus service in Cario, Egypt, and is exploring the viability of such a service in a densely populated market like India, said Dalal.

Several innovations around maps, which form the basis of Uber’s transportation service, are led out of India. Engineers here are working on artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms models that detect road blockages and door-step locations for popular sites like airports and museums across the globe, said Dalal.

He added that his team is also looking into the problem of drivers cancelling pick-ups for certain drop locations. “This is a complex problem, and we use data to understand the propensity of a driver to go to that particular location, among several other data points and match rider with the most-suitable driver," said Dalal.