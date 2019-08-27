Uber drives the brand into safe zone, launches helpline for distress calls

Ride hailing major Uber wants riders and policy makers to know that it is serious about safety in India.

That is the signal that the company sent out on Tuesday when it launched a safety helpline that is managed by a team of Uber employees that will allow riders to call directly from the app in case of an emergency. The new feature, called “safety line” will provide riders with the option to get in touch with Uber’s safety team if they have an “urgent, non-emergency issue, during a trip such as reporting a co-passenger’s misbehavior, a dispute with a ...