Uber India chief Parameswaran gets bigger role, to oversee ops in 9 nations

on Thursday expanded the role of Pradeep Parameswaran, president of its India and South Asia operations, as Regional General Manager for the Asia Pacific. Parameswaran will take charge of the new role from June 19.

“After capably leading our India and South Asia business since 2018, I know that he will continue to inspire Uber’s next phase of growth across this key region,” Andrew Macdonald, Uber’s Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations said after the announcement.

In his new position, Pradeep will oversee Uber’s Rides business in nine countries including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, Uber said in a statement.

Pradeep joined Uber in January 2017, first leading Central Operations for India and South Asia before becoming the head of the Rides business in India and South Asia, in June 2018. He’s been instrumental in diversifying Uber’s product portfolio, launching innovative Earner’s initiatives such as Uber Care, and driving strong growth in one of Uber’s most strategic markets.

Following the new appointment, Parameswaran said, “There is huge potential to serve more Uber customers and continue innovating in APAC, whether that be taxi partnerships in North Asia and new products like Uber Rent in Australia. In India, we will continue to leverage the power of our platform to provide safe and affordable mobility options. We will also expand our Auto and Moto categories across many more Indian cities to create additional employment opportunities and reignite economic growth.”