Uber's business shows strong recovery signs post lockdown in India

-
ALSO READ
Uber ropes in Amazon veteran Manikandan Thangarathnam as mobility head
Ola, Uber rides to get cheaper? Govt's new guidelines for app taxi firms
Our business in India is in very solid shape: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
Uber India plans to expand footprint, take auto rental business global
Next gen from Apollo Tyres family floats an Uber for trucking industry
-
Ride-hailing giant Uber said that its mobility business in India was showing strong signs of recovery on the back of increasing rider demand for low-cost products Auto and Moto, thereby creating renewed earning opportunities for drivers on its platform. Some of Uber’s fastest recovering Metro markets after the lockdown are Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
Uber Auto’s recovery across India, in terms of gross bookings, has now exceeded pre-Covid levels with Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Indore, Nashik and Kochi showcasing the strongest growth. As tens of millions of Indians start travelling in the new normal, the strong recovery in smaller towns underscores success for the company’s ‘India to Bharat’ strategy, which offers new products in regional markets.
“As cities start opening up and people begin moving again, we are witnessing renewed rider demand which augurs well for drivers because it means we can continue to create livelihood opportunities for them so they can support their families,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia. “The increasing levels of ridership across cities speaks to the trust riders place in us.
We understand that responsibility and will continue to raise the bar to offer riders convenient, affordable and safer transport options for their everyday mobility needs, along with creating livelihood opportunities for driver-partners.”
With doorstep pick-ups, safe and contactless payments, all at affordable prices, the firm said Uber Auto is transforming the traditional street hail model for auto-rickshaws in cities across India. With fewer physical touchpoints, better air circulation and social distancing measures in place, Autos are largely being perceived as comparatively safer modes of transport.
Uber, which competes with SoftBank-backed Ola, said it is committed to offering riders safer, convenient and affordable mobility solutions. The firm said this symbolizes the company’s vision to ensure the best possible product-market fit after the extended lockdown.
As cities open up and Uber’s markets recover across India, Uber is doubling down to provide drivers on its platform improved earnings and optimum utilisation of their time. This is resulting in greater financial independence and the economic revival of communities.
Uber said safety continues to remain a priority for the company and it has made substantial investments to ensure platform safety to build rider and driver confidence. This includes procuring safety supplies for drivers, pioneering high-quality safety screens for cars and auto-rickshaws, and implementing innovative technology-led solutions to ensure riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU