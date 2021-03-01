Uber's business shows strong recovery signs post lockdown in India

Ride-hailing giant said that its mobility business in India was showing strong signs of recovery on the back of increasing rider demand for low-cost products Auto and Moto, thereby creating renewed earning opportunities for drivers on its platform. Some of Uber’s fastest recovering Metro markets after the lockdown are Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.



Auto’s recovery across India, in terms of gross bookings, has now exceeded pre-Covid levels with Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Indore, Nashik and Kochi showcasing the strongest growth. As tens of millions of Indians start travelling in the new normal, the strong recovery in smaller towns underscores success for the company’s ‘India to Bharat’ strategy, which offers new products in regional markets.



“As cities start opening up and people begin moving again, we are witnessing renewed rider demand which augurs well for drivers because it means we can continue to create livelihood opportunities for them so they can support their families,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, India and South Asia. “The increasing levels of ridership across cities speaks to the trust riders place in us.



We understand that responsibility and will continue to raise the bar to offer riders convenient, affordable and safer transport options for their everyday mobility needs, along with creating livelihood opportunities for driver-partners.”

With doorstep pick-ups, safe and contactless payments, all at affordable prices, the firm said Uber Auto is transforming the traditional street hail model for auto-rickshaws in cities across India. With fewer physical touchpoints, better air circulation and social distancing measures in place, Autos are largely being perceived as comparatively safer modes of transport.



Uber, which competes with SoftBank-backed Ola, said it is committed to offering riders safer, convenient and affordable mobility solutions. The firm said this symbolizes the company’s vision to ensure the best possible product-market fit after the extended lockdown.



As cities open up and Uber’s markets recover across India, Uber is doubling down to provide drivers on its platform improved earnings and optimum utilisation of their time. This is resulting in greater financial independence and the economic revival of communities.



Uber said safety continues to remain a priority for the company and it has made substantial investments to ensure platform safety to build rider and driver confidence. This includes procuring safety supplies for drivers, pioneering high-quality safety screens for cars and auto-rickshaws, and implementing innovative technology-led solutions to ensure riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip.