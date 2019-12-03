Uber sets up second centre in Visakhapatnam, plans to create 500 jobs

Ride-hailing app launched its second Indian Center of Excellence (CoE) in Visakhapatnam, which is expected to create 500 jobs.

Set up at a cost of $800,000, the centre will provide specialised customer support for critical incidents that require immediate attention. Working in a 24X7 model, the new centre, which is Uber’s 12th globally and second in India, will employ dedicated people to support millions of customers in India, South Asia, and APAC Regions.

The trained COE teams will respond to any urgent issue or incident that is reported to the company.

While leverages third party firms for some of these tasks, the CoEs also support incubation efforts and the company also rolls out some of its new app features in-house in a CoE before final roll-out, said Wen-Szu Lin, senior director, Community Operations for Asia Pacific, Uber.

“With the launch of the second COE in India, we aim to reiterate our deep commitment to India by bringing safer and responsible mobility solutions to our riders. Through the new COE we plan to expand our global customer support footprint as well as aim to create new economic opportunities for the high caliber talent in this country” Szu Lin added.