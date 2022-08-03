Uber users in Delhi, NCR can book their rides using Hindi on WhatsApp

users can book cabs, auto rickshaws and bikes on in Hindi and English languages, said the two on Wednesday.

is expanding the to Ride (WA2R) product for users in Delhi and national capital region (NCR), which is among the ride-hailing firm’s top places globally by volume, after a successful pilot in Lucknow in December 2021.

The Lucknow pilot found that the WA2R audience is younger than the average App user, with almost 50 per cent of them being less than 25. The fact that 33 per cent of the inbounds during this pilot were received from new users shows the potential of new user acquisition through this partnership.

“Our team of engineers at the Bangalore Tech Center worked behind the scenes to build this product and the integration. They completed the development process for the feature in less than three months, in time for the Lucknow launch,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, senior director, Mobility and Platforms, Uber.

Ravi Garg, director, Partnerships, India said, the simplicity of the ride-booking experience within the WhatsApp interface has helped Uber acquire new riders.

in Delhi NCR can book an Uber ride in three ways. They can message to Uber’s business account number; scan a QR code; or click a link directly to open an Uber WhatsApp chat. They will then be asked to provide pickup and drop-off locations, followed by upfront fare information and the driver’s expected time of arrival.

Riders get access to the same safety features and insurance protection as those who book trips via the Uber app directly. They will be informed of the name of the driver and license plate of the driver on booking. They will be able to track the location of the driver en route to the pickup point and be able to speak to the driver anonymously using a masked number.