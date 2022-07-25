JUST IN

ICICI Securities June quarter results rained on by overcast broking biz

Business Standard

UCB digital push: Umbrella body NCFDC to be operational by early 2023

Customers of UCBs, including those with a single branch, will be able to access their bank accounts across two million customer touchpoints

Urban cooperative banks

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
The platform also would help smaller UCBs access debt markets to monetise part of their balance sheets for liquidity and use the funds for lending

The proposed Umbrella organisation for Urban Cooperative Banks, National Cooperative Financial and Development Company (NCFDC), will be ready for operations in early calendar 2023.

First Published: Mon, July 25 2022. 06:10 IST

