Udaan reports 95% YoY growth for food, FMCG business during festive sale

-
ALSO READ
Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar on ambitions in a post-pandemic world
Udaan eyes funding to become largest B2B retail player in Asia
B2B e-commerce startup Udaan to tap $100-bn opportunity in small-town India
India's largest B2B e-comm firm Udaan starts 'Mega Bharat Sale' for kiranas
TMS, Ep 44: Delhi pollution, Udaan Q&A, markets, and flex-fuel vehicles
-
Udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, said on Tuesday its food and FMCG business grew 95 per cent year-over-year in October, helped by its ‘Mega Bharat Sale’ for small retailers. The FMCG business witnessed a YoY growth of over 115 per cent with major demands coming from Bharat.
During the festive month, the platform witnessed a 75 per cent jump in retailer participation and over 90 per cent repeat purchase coming from existing buyers. The platform also witnessed major participation from buyers from Tier 2, 3 cities with North India leading in overall sales closely followed by South, West and East respectively.
“Mega Bharat Sale is part of our endeavour to empower the small retailers and kirana stores of Bharat by offering them a vast range of quality products at the most affordable prices,” said Gaurav Dhawan, commercial director – Food & FMCG Business, Udaan.
Udaan’s Food Business--comprising FMCG, staples, and Fresh products--offers over 20,000 products across grocery, beverages, cereals, pulses, spices, edible oils, home and personal care, fresh and dairy categories across major cities.
Udaan said 'Mega Bharat Sale’ was India’s biggest e-B2B sale event for kiranas, the traditional mom-and-pop shops that dot the country. It got over 100+ brands and over 5000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) from small and large fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands were on offer and retailers and kirana stores transacted digitally and made huge savings on their purchases.
The consumer staples category including sugar, cereals and flour also registered highest ever sales catering to festive demand in the market.
“We will continue to build on the growth momentum and partner with more national and regional brands enabling small retailers of Bharat to grow their business on our platform,” said Dhawan. “We are humbled by the huge response from all participating brands and the retailer community and thank them for the success of our first festive sale event.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU