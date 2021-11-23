Udaan reports 95% YoY growth for food, FMCG business during festive sale

Udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, said on Tuesday its food and business grew 95 per cent year-over-year in October, helped by its ‘Mega Bharat Sale’ for small The business witnessed a YoY growth of over 115 per cent with major demands coming from Bharat.

During the festive month, the platform witnessed a 75 per cent jump in retailer participation and over 90 per cent repeat purchase coming from existing buyers. The platform also witnessed major participation from buyers from Tier 2, 3 cities with North India leading in overall sales closely followed by South, West and East respectively.

“Mega Bharat Sale is part of our endeavour to empower the small and kirana stores of Bharat by offering them a vast range of quality products at the most affordable prices,” said Gaurav Dhawan, commercial director – Food & Business, Udaan.

Udaan’s Food Business--comprising FMCG, staples, and Fresh products--offers over 20,000 products across grocery, beverages, cereals, pulses, spices, edible oils, home and personal care, fresh and dairy categories across major cities.

Udaan said 'Mega Bharat Sale’ was India’s biggest e-B2B sale event for kiranas, the traditional mom-and-pop shops that dot the country. It got over 100+ brands and over 5000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) from small and large fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands were on offer and and kirana stores transacted digitally and made huge savings on their purchases.

The consumer staples category including sugar, cereals and flour also registered highest ever sales catering to festive demand in the market.

“We will continue to build on the growth momentum and partner with more national and regional brands enabling small retailers of Bharat to grow their business on our platform,” said Dhawan. “We are humbled by the huge response from all participating brands and the retailer community and thank them for the success of our first festive sale event.”