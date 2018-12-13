Uday Shankar appointed as chairman of merged Disney and Star India entity

As part of the integration planning for the pending acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox, the Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment of The Walt Disney Company announced plans for the strategic alignment of its consolidated international business units under three key leaders.

Uday Shankar, who currently serves as President, 21st Century Fox, Asia, and Chairman and CEO of India, will become Chairman, and Disney India, and President, The Walt Disney Company

Luke Kang, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Greater China, Japan and Korea, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, Chafic Najia, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Middle East will report in to Shankar as part of the leadership team.

“The planned restructuring of our business units outside of the U.S. will result in a stronger, more agile organization, one that is better able to pivot and capitalize on the many opportunities present in today’s fast-changing and increasingly complex global marketplace,” said Kevin Mayer, Chairman of The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment.

"Once the acquisition is complete, all three regions will be led by exceptional, highly experienced executives who will combine the 'best of the best' talent from both organizations. This new structure and the outstanding leadership team we’ve put in place are clear demonstrations of our strong commitment to integrating operations and thoughtfully executing our strategic priorities around the globe.”

Shankar will report in to Mayer, along with other heads in key markets.

The structure will allow for more efficient management of the Company’s portfolio of assets and the optimization of resources applied in support of the Company’s strategic priorities.

Disney’s acquisition of has received formal approval from shareholders of both companies, and Disney and have entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice that allows the acquisition to proceed, while requiring the sale of the Fox Sports Regional Networks. The transaction is subject to various international regulatory clearances, a number of which have been obtained, while others remain pending