Uday Shankar leaves Star Disney: Is entrepreneurship his next move?

Star Disney India chairman Uday Shankar who announced that he was stepping down from the hot seat is looking at three areas to start his entrepreneurial journey. Those in the know say that the areas which interest him and where he might be contemplating starting his new venture include education, healthcare and of course digital media, an area where he has been a pioneer in the country with the launch of Hotstar OTT.

The reason is simple: these are businesses where he can create value for the mass market, by unleashing the power of technology, which is in its infancy. Shankar, ...