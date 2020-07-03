UK, Bharti Enterprises win OneWeb, to spend $1 billion on revival

said on Friday a government consortium led by them has won the bid for OneWeb, a bankrupt firm that makes satellites in the and US.

Bharti said it would execute OneWeb in partnership with the government for $1 billion. The UK government and will pump in $500 million each for the endeavor, reports said. The consortium won the bid for OneWeb that will complete the construction of a global satellite constellation that will provide enhanced broadband and other services to mobile and fixed terminals in countries around the world, Bharti said.

The deal could be a game changer for hinterland connectivity. The new tech becomes even more relevant in the pandemic era, as it offers high-internet speed and low latency, a perfect combination of quality service to connect the rural areas across the world with the internet.

Setting up tower infrastructure for telecom in rural areas is not a sound business proposition due to the sparsely populated regions. Therefore, this technology will help in better penetration of the internet.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said: “I am delighted that Bharti will be leading the effort to deliver the promise of universal broadband connectivity through OneWeb, with the active support and participation of the British government. In addition to the strategic opportunities across a wide range of other applications and working with a broad range of international partners, this business has substantial commercial use cases across the telecoms, enterprise, aviation, and maritime sectors.”





“As one of the largest telecoms operators in India and Africa, I know what a powerful social and economic enabler this can be. We will work with partners around the world to deliver this technology to those who need it the most.”

“I am particularly excited about the opportunity for India and the UK to deepen their cooperation on space. Further, India's leading edge capabilities in the space programme through the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) can be leveraged to accelerate OneWeb's ambitions," Mittal said. "I commend the Bharti Global team — led by Shravin Bharti Mittal — and our partners in the government for bringing together this strong consortium, and putting together the winning bid, within such a short timeframe.”



UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma confirmed the government would invest $500 million and take a significant equity share in OneWeb. “OneWeb will also contribute to the UK government’s plan to join the first rank of space nations, along with our commitment to making the UK a world leader in science, research and development,” Sharma said.

Bharti will provide the company commercial and operational leadership, and bring OneWeb a revenue base to contribute towards its future success.

The deal is subject to US court approvals and regulatory clearances, and is expected to close before the end of the year. Herbert Smith Freehills served as the legal counsel, and Standard Chartered Bank acted as the financial adviser to Bharti Global.

OneWeb was formed in 2012 with a mission to offer high speed, low latency wireless broadband access to billions of people across the globe, especially in rural areas through a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit.

Bharti was one of the founding members of OneWeb and had a strategic stake in the company.