UK's CDC group finally manages to make low single-digit returns from India

India has finally started delivering for the CDC group, a development financial institution (DFI) of the UK which has been in the country for three decades. CDC first invested in VC firm Gujarat Venture Finance Ltd in 1991.

The returns are not significant, but in low single digits, driven by funds that were started after 2013, a senior executive of the firm told Business Standard on the sidelines of a conference in Delhi earlier this month. “The returns have been mixed. For a long time, India did not deliver returns in dollar terms. The earlier funds ...