JUST IN
Ultratech follows Adani, drops out of race to buy Jaiprakash cement assets
Air India posts best monthly on-time performance among carriers after years
Vedanta Group notifies third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share
Paytm stock crashes 11% to end at all-time low of Rs 477 a share
Electric sports bike firm Ultraviolette get funding from Qualcomm, Lingotto
Top 500 NSE-listed companies have 18% women directors, reveals study
iVOOMi introduces new variants of electric 2-wheeler with increased speed
Fashion & beauty platform Nykaa announces CFO Arvind Agarwal's resignation
Voda Idea loses subscribers as Jio, Airtel strengthen user tally: TRAI data
L&T buys Japan-based Chiyoda's entire stake in JV LTC for Rs 75 cr
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Air India posts best monthly on-time performance among carriers after years
Business Standard

Ultratech follows Adani, drops out of race to buy Jaiprakash cement assets

Lack of agreement over valuation spurs decision; deal would have provided relief to Indian lenders, which have an exposure of Rs 28,753 crore to Jaiprakash

Topics
UltraTech | UltraTech Cement | Adani Group

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Ultratech cements
Mails sent to the Aditya Birla group spokesperson and Jaiprakash Associates did not elicit responses till going to press

After the Adani group, the Aditya Birla Group-owned UltraTech Cement has dropped out of the race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates’ remaining cement assets in India due to lack of agreement over valuation of the assets.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UltraTech

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 18:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.