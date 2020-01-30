UltraTech is now Asia's second-most valuable cement company by m-cap

India’s cement makers continue to race ahead of their global peers in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap) and valuation ratios. The market leader, UltraTech Cement, is now Asia’s second-most valuable cement maker, behind China’s Anhui Conch Cement and ahead of Thailand’s Siam Cement PCL.

Kolkata-based Shree Cement, on the other hand, is ranked four in Asia in terms of m-cap, ahead of China National Building Material (CNBM) Group Co (CNBM). At the end of trading on January 27, UltraTech Cement had an m-cap of $19 billion while Shree Cement was valued at ...