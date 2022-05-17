UltraTech, JSW lost Ambuja race due to CCI concerns: Holcim CEO

-
ALSO READ
What UltraTech and JSW Cement plan to do after losing Holcim deal to Adani
No capital gains tax on Ambuja, ACC sale to Adani Group: Holcim CEO
Adani-Holcim deal: Analysts expect Ambuja and ACC to merge in medium-term
ACC, Ambuja to ramp up capacity as Adani vies with UltraTech for top slot
Indian lenders look to refinance Adani's stake acquisition in Ambuja, ACC
-
India's leading conglomerates, JSW and the Aditya Birla group's UltraTech lost the race to acquire Ambuja Cements due to the potential delays in getting Competition Commission of India"s approvals by the existing cement companies, CEO of Swiss cement major, Holcim, Jan Jenisch indicated to analysts.
The CEO said the smoothness of the execution of such a transaction was a major factor in taking the decision. Both JSW and UltraTech had bid higher than the Adani group for Holcim stake.
JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal had said he offered $7 billion to acquire Holcim's 63 per cent stake in Ambuja. UltraTech had bid higher than JSW, said a Birla group insider. But UltraTech had proposed to sell close to 12-15 mtpa of capacity which would have led to a delay of closing the transaction by 18 months.
"This goes from indemnifications all the way, of course, to approval process by the Competition Commission of India, which is a very proper commission of course, so it is not in our interest here to engage may be with competitive
companies and then, you are hanging in there and you have a very lengthy process. So, that was another consideration," Jenisch said in a conference call.
The transaction was in the making for the last three months, he said.
"We are happy that we found a solution where we could get the smoothest possible execution of this agreement, he added.
The only condition precedent to the deal is the approval of the Competition Commission of India for Adani transaction.
"This has nothing to do with any potential litigation, this is a standard process, you have that in the European Union (EU), you have that in the United Statea, and as you mentioned already, as Adani doesn’t have building materials in its portfolio today, it is expected that this will be a very fast approval," he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU