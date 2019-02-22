Unani battles religious stereotype, rides the wave of herbal medicines

A carpenter from Palwal, Haryana, who identifies himself as Balbir, is pinning his hopes on unani medicine. He has spent Rs 1.5 lakh on allopathy, but couldn’t find a cure for his son’s liver infection.

Masroor, a college student battling premature baldness, claims the herbal potion he was prescribed began working wonders on his scalp within 20 days after various medicines failed to yield results. Balbir, his son and Masroor are part of a weekday crowd at the Majeedia Unani Hospital inside the Jamia Hamdard University in Delhi. The numbers here are minuscule compared to ...