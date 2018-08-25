Ayurvedic medications are the best remedy for calcium deficiency

is an essential micronutrient found in abundance in the human body and as per experts around 99 per cent of it is stored in the bones and teeth. The deficit in the deposits isn’t a problem that occurs instantly instead it is a pressure that builds up over a period of time.

deficiency is mainly caused due to factors like ageing, and hormonal changes like the decline in estrogen hormone during menopause. Of all the treatments available, Ayurvedic medications are considered as the best remedial measures to uplift the depleting calcium levels in the body.

Intake of water: The bioavailability of calcium and magnesium is higher in water than in food. But the reverse osmosis and distilling devices remove virtually all the minerals from the input water. Both calcium and magnesium are essential to human health. Inadequate intake of either nutrient can impair health. So it is advisable to use natural simple filtered water.

Maintain dietary calcium intake: An ideal per day calcium level requirement for adults and the elderly is 1000-1300mg, for, it is 700-1000 mg for teenagers and kids and 250-300 mg for infants.

Products like milk, yoghurt, tofu, soybeans, soy juice, and are easily available and are very good suppliers of calcium. For non-vegetarians, the list adds up products like salmon, and Other than these, vegetables like Broccoli, spinach, Mustard greens, Garlic and sun-dried tomatoes are also some important calcium supplements for the human body

Natural supplements strengthen the body from within, unlike the artificial ones that develop higher levels of calcium serum in the blood which holds the danger of developing calcification in the arteries and other body tissues.

Amp up the supportive nutrients level: When it comes to strengthening bones and stabilising calcium levels , there is a need to maintain a proper dosage of Vitamin D, Vitamin K2, and Magnesium.

Herbs in Ayurveda help to replenish the calcium levels in the human body in a natural way and strengthen the body immune from within.

Mohamad Yusuf N Shaikh

Founder, Kudrati Ayurved Health Center

Popular for its rejuvenating properties, Amalaki is a natural antioxidant that removes the impurities from the body. Amalaki is very rich in vitamin C and contains many minerals and vitamins like calcium, phosphorus, iron, carotene, and vitamin B complex.

Guduchi (Giloy) is a universal herb that helps boost immunity level, maintaining homeostasis and preventing the diseases from causing any harm to the body. Giloy contains anti-ageing properties that reduce signs of aging.

Sesame seeds are a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as Calcium, magnesium, magnese zinc, copper, phosphorous, amino acid and many more.

Moringa leaves are rich in calcium. Moringa leaves contain four times the amount of calcium found in Moringa contains many healthful compounds such as, beta-carotene, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pyridoxine, folate, ascorbic acid, calcium, potassium and iron.