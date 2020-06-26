Uncertain outlook, higher debt to keep Ashok Leyland stock under pressure

The Ashok Leyland stock has been trading weak, shedding a per cent on muted results, rise in debt and weak near-term outlook. Pegged back by a sluggish economy, transition to BS-VI emission standards and loss of sales in March, volumes in the March quarter fell a steep 57 per cent y-o-y.

In addition to the sharp fall in volumes, the company lost 200 basis points market share in FY20 in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles to 31.8 per cent. While revenues were lower led by volume fall, realisations on a sequential basis were higher. The company indicated there was a 9 per cent ...