Unicommerce managing over 1 mn daily transactions, $5 bn in GMV annually

Unicommerce, the e-commerce focused supply chain software-as-a-service platform, said it manages over 1 million daily transactions on its platform, amounting to over $5 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) annually.

It aims to get over 2000 brands on board in the current financial year, increasing from the over 1,500 clients it currently has, across sectors such as fast moving consumer goods, beauty and personal care, health and pharma, agriculture, home decor, nutraceuticals, fashion, and electronics among others, expanding the brand portfolio of the company.

The company recently said it plans to increase its workforce by 60 per cent to support its expansion plans in the coming fiscal year. Unicommerce, which currently employs over 240 people, is looking at onboarding more than 150 people by the end of FY22.

“While the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has undeniably had a severe impact on industries across sectors, it provided an impetus to our business with brands across sizes reiterating focus on strengthening their online presence. This created a huge demand for robust, tech-driven supply chain solutions that are specifically designed for e-commerce. With our sector-agnostic, one-stop platform, we have managed to cater to this heightened demand, which in turn has helped us grow our business manifold. We have become a preferred choice of going direct-to-commerce and omnichannel and our strong growth is the testimony of our successful product portfolio. This showcases that we are on the right track and we will continue to expand our business in India and international markets," said Kapil Makhija, CEO,

processes 20 per cent of India’s e-commerce volumes and manages over 6,000 warehouses located across the country. Its key clients include Marico, GoMechanic, Enamor, MPL Sports, House of Anita Dongre, Netmeds, Mamaearth, mCaffeine and many more.

The company has been able to increase its client base in the Middle-East and Southeast Asia, and will continue to acquire more clients in the coming months. will also hire regional talent in the international markets to sustain the growth momentum.

Unicommerce platform is also integrated with more than 150 partners across marketplaces, logistics providers, and enterprise resource planning systems. A few of the key platform partners of Unicommerce are Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Lazada, Noon, Shopify, Magento, Delhivery, FedEx, Blue Dart, DTDC, Ginesys, Logic, Tally, among many others.