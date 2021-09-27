Unicommerce managing over 1 mn daily transactions, $5 bn in GMV annually

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart Wholesale expands into general merchandise ahead of festive season
Kidswear rules online fashion with 200% rise in order volume: Unicommerce
Merchandise exports to grow 6.9% year-on-year in 2021-22: India Ratings
India merchandise exports to grow 33% to $98.45 bn in Q2 of FY22: Exim Bank
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
-
Unicommerce, the e-commerce focused supply chain software-as-a-service platform, said it manages over 1 million daily transactions on its platform, amounting to over $5 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) annually.
It aims to get over 2000 brands on board in the current financial year, increasing from the over 1,500 clients it currently has, across sectors such as fast moving consumer goods, beauty and personal care, health and pharma, agriculture, home decor, nutraceuticals, fashion, and electronics among others, expanding the brand portfolio of the company.
The company recently said it plans to increase its workforce by 60 per cent to support its expansion plans in the coming fiscal year. Unicommerce, which currently employs over 240 people, is looking at onboarding more than 150 people by the end of FY22.
“While the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has undeniably had a severe impact on industries across sectors, it provided an impetus to our business with brands across sizes reiterating focus on strengthening their online presence. This created a huge demand for robust, tech-driven supply chain solutions that are specifically designed for e-commerce. With our sector-agnostic, one-stop platform, we have managed to cater to this heightened demand, which in turn has helped us grow our business manifold. We have become a preferred choice of companies going direct-to-commerce and omnichannel and our strong growth is the testimony of our successful product portfolio. This showcases that we are on the right track and we will continue to expand our business in India and international markets," said Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce.
Unicommerce processes 20 per cent of India’s e-commerce volumes and manages over 6,000 warehouses located across the country. Its key clients include Marico, GoMechanic, Enamor, MPL Sports, House of Anita Dongre, Netmeds, Mamaearth, mCaffeine and many more.
The company has been able to increase its client base in the Middle-East and Southeast Asia, and will continue to acquire more clients in the coming months. Unicommerce will also hire regional talent in the international markets to sustain the growth momentum.
Unicommerce platform is also integrated with more than 150 partners across marketplaces, logistics providers, and enterprise resource planning systems. A few of the key platform partners of Unicommerce are Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Lazada, Noon, Shopify, Magento, Delhivery, FedEx, Blue Dart, DTDC, Ginesys, Logic, Tally, among many others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU