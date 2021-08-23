Unicommerce to increase workforce by 60%, hire over 150 people in FY22

-
Unicommerce, an e-commerce focused SaaS (software as a service) platform, on Monday said it plans to increase its workforce by 60 per cent, onboarding over 150 people during the current fiscal year.
Currently, the company employs over 240 people across various locations in the country.
Unicommerce aims to continue its aggressive growth trajectory and acquire more clients and expand across various geographies in South-East Asia and the Middle East, a statement said.
"In sync with its hiring plans for FY22, Unicommerce has already onboarded 60 employees in the first four months of the current fiscal year," it added.
The company will conduct the recruitment drive through job portals, third-party HR services, career pages, and internal references, it stated.
In the last year, we further strengthened our position and established ourselves as a preferred choice of sellers planning D2C and omnichannel operations. We aim to continue the strong growth momentum and have a clear roadmap of international expansion for FY22," Unicommerce CEO Kapil Makhija said.
He added that the company will continue to expand its team to continue to enhance its product portfolio and strengthen client base in India and international markets.
"We are looking for individuals with the ability to operate independently and can take ownership of the tasks assigned. At Unicommerce, we are problem-solvers at the core, and we want professionals who love to take ownership and can apply critical thinking to come up with innovative, out-of-the-box solutions to challenges faced by e-commerce sellers, he said.
Unicommerce said it has recorded remarkable business growth with over 15,000 registered customers across India, the Middle East and South-East Asia. The company currently manages over 150 stores and more than 6,000 warehouses and processes over 300 million transactions annually that translates into USD 4 billion GMV (gross merchandise value) annually.
