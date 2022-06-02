Unicorn Gupshup acquires OneDirect to strengthen conversational platform

Gupshup, which enables businesses to manage customer conversations across channels, said it has acquired OneDirect, an AI-enabled platform that provides services in South East Asia and the Middle East. The didn’t reveal the value of the transaction.

Gupshup said the strengthens its service and enables conversational engagement with a powerful and flexible live Agent Assist solution.

“OneDirect, with their proven leadership in helping leading brands transform omni-channel customer service, is a valuable addition to our Conversational Engagement Platform,” said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

Last year in April, Gupshup became a unicorn after it raised $100 million in funding from Tiger Global Management, at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

OneDirect enables businesses to manage customer conversations, like on SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Business Messenger, RCS, Voice, and email, using a simple and unified interface.

OneDirect has processed over 1 billion customer interactions across 10 different languages for leading brands across BFSI, retail, consumer electronics, travel and hospitality. Some of these customers include Canara Bank, SBI Card, PayTM, Whirlpool, IFB, Vistara, Indigo, OYO, McDonald’s and Tata CLiQ.

“Gupshup’s advanced AI capabilities combined with Onedirect's robust and engagement platform will provide businesses the ability to reinvent the customer experience,” said Vishrut Chalsani, Co-founder and CEO, OneDirect.

OneDirect’s key investors include Sequoia Capital, American Express and ru-Net. “Gupshup’s proven expertise and market leadership in the CPaaS space and OneDirect’s truly omnichannel platform is a winning combo for businesses looking to redefine digital customer experience (CX)”, said Bharat Singh, Operating Partner, Sequoia Capital.