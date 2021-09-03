Unicorns of tomorrow: Zilingo, Mobile Premier League, Rebel Foods are top 3

JUST IN
Tata Capital Financial Services plans to raise up to Rs 11,500 crore
The Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021 ranks Indian start-ups founded in the 2000s, worth at least $200 million, not yet listed on a public exchange, and most likely to "go unicorn" within two years (gazelles) or four years (cheetahs). The cut-off date was August 31, 2021.

MAKING GREAT STRIDES

  • India is home to 51 unicorns, up by 25 in 2021, 32 'gazelles' (start-ups with a valuation of $500 mn to $1 bn) and 54 'cheetahs' (valuation of $200-$500 mn)
  • Top investors in 'gazelles' and 'cheetahs' are Sequoia and Tiger Global, with 37 and 18 investments, respectively
  • 11 co-founders are under the age of 30 and 15 above the age of 50
  • Online retail store Zilingo is the most valuable 'gazelle' and online furniture platform Pepperfry is the most valuable 'cheetah'
  • E-commerce, FinTech and SaaS comprise 49% of the Hurun list
  • India’s unicorns are now worth $168 bn

First Published: Fri, September 03 2021. 01:45 IST

