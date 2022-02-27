Union Bank of India plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through AT1 bond

-
ALSO READ
CRISIL upgrades YES Bank's tier II bonds, infrastructure bonds to 'BBB+'
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
ICRA upgrades tier I, II bonds of Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank
Tamil Nadu plans 23,000 MW renewable, 3,000 gas projects over 10 years
PNB board to meet on Sept 10 to consider raising capital via AT-1 bonds
-
Union Bank of India is looking to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore in capital through tier-I bonds and another Rs 1,100 crore via Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) via medium-term bonds in the coming week.
Debt market sources said Union Bank has indicated that its offering for AT bonds will have an issue size of Rs 500 crore with green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.
CRISIL Ratings has assigned “AA/stable” to tier-I bonds of Union Bank. The overall ratings continue to reflect the expectation of strong support from the majority stakeholder, Government of India (GoI) and the bank’s sizable scale of operations. These strengths are partially offset by modest asset quality and modest, albeit improving, earnings profile.
The bank had capital adequacy ratio of 13.92 per cent with tier I of 11.75 per cent at end of December 2021.
As for IREDA, India Ratings has assigned “AA+” rating for its borrowing programme for the current financial year.
The ratings continue to factor in IREDA’s systemic importance to the GoI in view of the need to address issues related to the financing of renewable energy (RE) projects.
IREDA’s capital adequacy ratio continued to be higher than the regulatory benchmark (of 13 per cent) at 17.12 per cent in FY21. IREDA needs increased equity infusions to improve its capital buffer required for growth and better provisioning.
IREDA’s leverage (debt/equity) declined 8.01x in FYE21 from 8.67x in FYE20 on an increase in equity after it registered healthy profits.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU